Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Qorvo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

QRVO stock opened at $122.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,062,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,928,000 after buying an additional 312,486 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 19.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Qorvo by 50.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,439. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

