Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Reduced by Analyst

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

VRNT stock opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $674,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 124.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Verint Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

