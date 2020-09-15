Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ITCI. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

