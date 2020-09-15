Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

AEO opened at $14.83 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

