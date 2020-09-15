Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Issued By SVB Leerink

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Healthequity in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Healthequity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $54.79 on Monday. Healthequity has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Healthequity by 79.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Healthequity by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

