Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $13.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.56. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.