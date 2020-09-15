Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Reduced by Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

Shares of AVB opened at $154.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.