Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.70) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 83.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

