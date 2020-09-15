Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Decreased by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $18.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after buying an additional 1,817,225 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after buying an additional 1,286,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 1,598,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 52,292 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $205,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

