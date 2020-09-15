Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 125.6% in August

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PEMIF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

