Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,847 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Paylocity worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Paylocity by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $143.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.03, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.
In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $10,865,015.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,552,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,510,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $226,075.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,724 shares of company stock worth $24,059,488. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
