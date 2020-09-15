Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,847 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of Paylocity worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Paylocity by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $143.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.03, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 81,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $10,865,015.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,552,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,510,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $226,075.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,724 shares of company stock worth $24,059,488. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

