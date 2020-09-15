Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 51,045 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51,045 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VF were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VF by 110.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after buying an additional 9,992,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,990,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after acquiring an additional 804,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,444,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in VF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 490,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on VF from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:VFC opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

