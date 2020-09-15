Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,428 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,197,551.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,820.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,458 shares of company stock worth $17,013,699. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

