Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 359,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carrier Global stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.13. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.
About Carrier Global
