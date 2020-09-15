Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 359,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.13. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

