Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Douglas Emmett worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 554.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,958,000. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 15,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

NYSE DEI opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

