Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Teleflex worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teleflex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Teleflex by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TFX. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $371.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.31. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $409.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

