Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.22 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,992 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $121.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.