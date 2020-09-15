Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $427.51 on Tuesday. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $515.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.38, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.95 and a 200-day moving average of $343.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.73.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,986 over the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

