Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Pool worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 8.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $536,428,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pool by 11.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Pool by 402.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $702,045.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

Shares of POOL opened at $308.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $342.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.76. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

