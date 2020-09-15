Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,896 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ciena were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $480,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $87,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,395,717. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.