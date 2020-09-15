Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 854.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $210,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.