Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,143 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 118.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

JKHY stock opened at $158.47 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

