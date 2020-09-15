Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $26,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,617,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 88,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.62. 6,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,948. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

