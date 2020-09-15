Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PFG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 324.44 ($4.24).

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 203.49. The company has a market cap of $570.64 million and a PE ratio of 15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 492.70 ($6.44).

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX (10.10) (($0.13)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (21.80) (($0.28)) by GBX 11.70 ($0.15). Analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 6229.9894923 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

