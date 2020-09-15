Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.84. Prothena has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 11,399.37%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,075,000 after purchasing an additional 642,236 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

