Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Pool worth $17,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,212,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Pool by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pool by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,227,000 after acquiring an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.50.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $82,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,394,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $1,548,859.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock worth $18,396,927 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL stock opened at $308.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day moving average is $253.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $342.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

