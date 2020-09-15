Polymetal International PLC (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Polymetal International PLC (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

POYYF stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.