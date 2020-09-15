Pi Financial Weighs in on Celestica Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Celestica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial analyst R. Department expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $11.40 price target on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Celestica’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

NYSE:CLS opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. Celestica has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $917.57 million, a P/E ratio of -355.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Celestica by 389.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 7.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 69.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 220,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

