Pi Financial Comments on Celestica Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celestica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial analyst G. Papageorgiou forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Celestica’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.79 billion.

CLS opened at C$9.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.29. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.49.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

