Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

DOC stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 23,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

