Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DOC. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,232 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,935 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,891,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

