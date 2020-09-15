Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PLAB opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $141,827.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,457.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $113,740.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,831.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $381,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Photronics by 109.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 62.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

