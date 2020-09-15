Peloton Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $82.01 on Monday. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $98.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Peloton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,283.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

