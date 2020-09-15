PCHAIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80,813.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and DDEX. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $10.64 million and $80,813.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044423 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.12 or 0.04439806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004958 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,745,467 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, Hotbit, DDEX, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

