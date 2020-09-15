Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.87. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,201 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,626 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.69% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.