Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) PT Raised to $55.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $45.08 on Friday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $65.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

