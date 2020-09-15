Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRTK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

