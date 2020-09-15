Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
PRTK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.
NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 87,258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.