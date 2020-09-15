Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $49,985.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $335,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,764 shares of company stock valued at $830,082 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Overstock.com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

