OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 123.1% in August

OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.39. OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTSKY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of OTSUKA HOLDINGS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system disorders, oncology, cardiovascular-renal, infectious disease, dermatological disease, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, surgical aid and regenerative, allergy/immunology, and urology.

