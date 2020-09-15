Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton in a report released on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Peloton from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price target on shares of Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $82.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75.

In other Peloton news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,283.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Peloton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

