Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 69.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 74,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,982,000 after acquiring an additional 368,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average of $169.60. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $105.47 and a 52 week high of $207.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

