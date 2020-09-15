OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,786 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.94% of OFG Bancorp worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $76,249.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $142,718. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $676.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.