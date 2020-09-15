Oak Street Health (OSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 16th.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

In related news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

