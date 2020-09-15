Oak Street Health (OSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 16th.
Oak Street Health stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $53.58.
In related news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.
