Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JCE opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

