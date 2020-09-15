Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

