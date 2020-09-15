Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $118.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nike from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

