NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $301.00

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $301.00 and last traded at $297.01, with a volume of 5074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.92.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.44.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.18. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $100,011.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,720. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 678.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 164.6% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

