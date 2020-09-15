Netfin Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NFINU) Shares Gap Down to $12.60

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $12.12. Netfin Acquisition shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netfin Acquisition stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netfin Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFINU) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Netfin Acquisition makes up about 2.2% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Netfin Acquisition were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial banking, trade finance, online payments and banking, and telecommunications.

