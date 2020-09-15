National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.32. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $86.26.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after buying an additional 124,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.