National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.
Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.32. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $86.26.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after buying an additional 124,969 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
