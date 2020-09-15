M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares in the company, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.39.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

